On Camera: 17-Year-Old Girl Attacked with Sharp Weapon In Patiala, Accused Held Within 24 Hours

Patiala: A 17-year-old student was injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon while she was walking through the Bishan Nagar area of Punjab's Patiala district. The accused, who allegedly struck the girl three times on her thighs before fleeing the spot, was arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

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The attack took place around 10 am on Friday in the Lahori Gate police station area. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, aiding police in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Lahori Gate SHO Saurav Sabharwal said the accused has been taken into custody and lodged in police lock-up. He has been identified as 32-year-old Sanjay alias Musa Umar, a resident of Vikas Colony near Bishan Nagar.

According to police, the victim, a resident of the Devigarh area, is staying in Patiala for her studies. She was on her way to a bank on foot when the accused crossed her, walked ahead, and then allegedly returned moments later before attacking her from behind.

Police said the accused and the victim were not known to each other, leaving investigators probing the motive behind the assault. The injured student was rushed to a hospital for treatment, following which a police complaint was registered.

During the investigation, the accused's sister reportedly reached the police station and claimed that her brother was suffering from mental illness. Police have asked the family to produce his medical records to support the claim.

Officials said that no medical documents had been submitted to the police by Sunday afternoon. Until such records are verified, the accused will remain in police custody as the investigation continues.