On Camera: 10-Year-Old Muslim Boy Observing Roza Slammed To Ground In Lucknow

A shocking incident has surfaced from Lucknow where a 10-year-old boy was allegedly picked up and thrown onto a concrete drain by a youth in the Golaganj locality. The assault, captured on CCTV, left the child unconscious and undergoing medical treatment.

The victim, Abdul Nasir, son of Hayat Hussain and a resident of Golaganj, had gone to a nearby mosque on February 20 to offer prayers after breaking his fast. Following namaz, he was playing cricket with other children outside the mosque when the incident occurred.

According to the complaint, a 22-year-old local resident, identified as Fahad alias Prince, approached the children. He allegedly grabbed Nasir by the neck with one hand and between the legs with the other, lifted him above his head, and forcefully slammed him onto the concrete lane. The impact rendered the child unconscious.

After the incident, the accused’s uncle Rashid and women from his household reportedly took Nasir home and told his family that he had fainted after falling during play. He was first taken to a hospital in Husain Ganj, where doctors advised consultation with a neurosurgeon. Later, he was examined at a private hospital in Indira Nagar.

When Nasir’s condition worsened on February 22 and his family sought medical reports, they alleged that the accused’s side refused to share them. Meanwhile, children who had witnessed the episode informed the family that Nasir had been deliberately assaulted.

The family has submitted a written complaint at Wazirganj police station. Inspector Rajesh Tripathi said the matter is under investigation.