On Cam: Woman Tragically Killed After Elephant Falls On Her During Clash Between 2 Giants At Dubare Elephant Camp In Karnataka

A woman tourist was killed in a tragic incident at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district after an elephant fell on her during a clash between two jumbos.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Chennai resident Jyunesh, was at the wildlife camp watching elephants being bathed when the incident occurred.

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According to reports, an elephant named Kanchan attacked another elephant, Marthanda, while at least half a dozen elephants were being bathed in the Cauvery River. Chaos erupted at the scene as other elephants started running following the clash. The mahouts attempted to control the animals but failed.

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As the fight between the elephants continued, one of them lost its footing and collapsed onto the woman. While repeatedly trying to get back up, the elephant, Marthanda, further trampled Jyunesh.

A chilling video of the incident, reportedly captured by one of the tourists present there, shows a man holding a toddler in his arms while attempting to rescue the woman trapped beneath the elephant’s legs. The man risked both his own life and the child’s life in an effort to save her.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre condoled the woman’s death and called for stricter safety measures around wildlife.

Khandre said that although captive elephants undergo training, animal behaviour can never be fully predicted. He directed officials to bar tourists from touching elephant trunks, posing too close for photographs, bathing elephants, or feeding them. He also instructed authorities to ensure visitors maintain a safe distance from elephants and other wild animals at all times.

In a separate incident last month, a 55-year-old man was crushed to death by a wild elephant in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. The elephant reportedly continued roaming freely in the region for several days, triggering panic among residents.