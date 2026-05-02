Aggressive Elephant Attack Claims 2 Lives In Kerala's Temple Festivities - Watch Viral Video

Two fatal elephant rampage incidents at temple festival venues in Kerala on Friday (May 1) have reignited serious concerns over safety measures and the continued use of captive elephants during religious celebrations. The separate attacks, reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, claimed the lives of a lorry driver and a young mahout, while several others sustained injuries.

Elephant runs amok at Kidangoor Sree Mahavishnu temple

The first tragedy unfolded at the Kidangoor Sree Mahavishnu Temple near Angamaly in Ernakulam district during post-festival routines in the morning.

The elephant, identified as Mayyanad Parthasarathy, reportedly became aggressive while being taken for watering around 9:15 am. In a sudden outburst, the animal attacked Vishnu, a lorry driver from Kollam who had transported the elephant to the temple premises. Eyewitnesses said the elephant lifted him using its trunk, trampled him, and fatally gored him on the spot.

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Chaos spread across the temple grounds as the agitated elephant went on a destructive spree, overturning a parked car multiple times and damaging nearby two-wheelers. Devotees and workers rushed to safety while authorities attempted to control the situation.

Pradeep, the primary mahout, suffered serious injuries while trying to calm the elephant and remains admitted to an intensive care unit.

A specialised Elephant Squad from the Forest Department was deployed, and after nearly four hours of tense efforts, officials successfully tranquilised the animal around noon, restoring order at the site.

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Mahout dies in second incident at Koodalmanikyam temple

Hours later, another fatal incident occurred at the Koodalmanikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur district.

The elephant Vazhavady Kasinathan had reportedly displayed signs of restlessness during a ritual procession the previous night. On Friday afternoon, the animal broke out of its temporary enclosure and attacked handlers present at the venue.

Sreekuttan (25), a second mahout, sustained severe chest injuries after being trampled and later succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at Irinjalakuda General Hospital. The first mahout, Amal (28), was also injured in the attack and continues to receive medical care.

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Festivals suspended amid panic

Both incidents triggered panic among devotees, prompting authorities to temporarily halt festival activities at the respective temples. Local police and forest officials secured the premises while safety assessments were carried out.

Temple festivals in Kerala often feature captive elephants as part of traditional processions, attracting large crowds. However, recurring accidents involving elephants have repeatedly raised alarms about crowd management, animal stress, and handler safety.