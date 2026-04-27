On Cam: Woman Throws Acid On Husband In Pilibhit Amid Marital Dispute

A shocking acid attack incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, where a woman threw acid on her husband during an ongoing marital dispute, leaving him critically injured. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, was captured on CCTV and has since surfaced online.

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The attack reportedly occurred in the Khairullah Shah Mohalla area under the City Kotwali jurisdiction. According to reports, the accused woman, identified as Shilpi (32), allegedly threw acid at her husband Hemant (35), a jeweller by profession, when he came near the gate on the second floor of his house.

CCTV footage shows the woman standing outside a grilled gate on the second floor. As Hemant stepped out of his room towards the gate, she allegedly poured acid from a glass onto him. Hemant initially believed that hot tea had been thrown at him, but later realised it was acid after experiencing severe burning and a sour sensation when the substance entered his mouth.

Police said the couple had been facing marital disputes for nearly five years. The husband alleged that his wife had an affair and that he had filed for divorce in February 2026 after repeated conflicts. Earlier, the woman had also filed a dowry harassment case against him in 2021 and moved to her parental home in Lakhimpur.

On Sunday around 4 pm, the woman allegedly arrived at Hemant’s residence and created a disturbance outside the house. The husband reportedly dialled emergency helpline 112, following which police reached the spot but returned due to the absence of a woman constable. Later, the woman allegedly forced her way into the house and carried out the attack.

Some acid splashes also fell on the woman, causing injuries to her as well. Both Hemant and Shilpi were admitted to a district hospital, where Hemant’s condition is reported to be serious.