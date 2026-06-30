On Cam: Thief Wearing PM Modi Mask Steals 40 Smartphones Worth ₹5 Lakh From Shop In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: A burglary at a mobile phone shop in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has grabbed attention after one of the suspects was caught on CCTV wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi while carrying out the theft.

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The incident took place late Monday night at Mateshwari Mobile Shop near the bus stand in Kareda town. According to shop owner Laxman Sen, thieves broke into the store through the rooftop after breaking the lock on the staircase gate and decamped with around 35 to 40 smartphones worth an estimated Rs 4–5 lakh.

Sen discovered the theft on Tuesday morning when he opened the shop and found the premises ransacked, with expensive mobile phone boxes lying empty and merchandise scattered across the floor.

CCTV captures masked suspect

Following the complaint, Kareda police reached the spot and examined the crime scene. During scrutiny of CCTV footage installed inside and around the shop, investigators spotted one of the suspects wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity.

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Police said the same group is also suspected of attempting to break into another mobile shop, Sanwariya Mobile, near Beej Godam Chowk on the same night. CCTV footage from that location also reportedly shows the same masked individual trying to break the shop's shutter lock before fleeing.

Police launch investigation

The theft has triggered concern among traders and residents, who questioned the safety of commercial establishments even in the town's busiest areas. Local traders have urged the police to strengthen night patrolling to prevent similar incidents.

Police have registered a case based on the shop owner's complaint and launched a search for the accused using CCTV footage and other available evidence.