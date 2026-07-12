On Cam: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 2 Outside Chandigarh Nightclub, 1 Critical - VIDEO

Two young men were seriously injured after a speeding Mercedes allegedly rammed into them outside a nightclub in Chandigarh's Sector 26 on Saturday evening, with a video of the crash going viral on social media. Police have launched an investigation and are examining claims that the luxury car was being driven by a minor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police and eyewitnesses, the victims had just stepped out of the nightclub when the speeding vehicle struck them with tremendous force, flinging them several feet onto the road. The impact triggered panic in the area as bystanders rushed to help after hearing the loud collision. The driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping.

The injured, identified as Amanjat of Babu Dham Colony in Sector 26 and Alans Preet Singh of Sector 44, were taken by locals to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-32. Doctors said Amanjat suffered multiple fractures and remains in critical condition. He is likely to be shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for advanced treatment. Alans Preet Singh, who also sustained multiple fractures, is reported to be stable and is expected to undergo surgery.

Read Also 28-Year-Old Man Severely Injured As Car Hits Bike In Chhatarpur

Police from Sector 26 police station reached the accident site shortly after receiving information and began collecting evidence. CCTV footage from the surrounding area has been seized, while investigators are analysing the viral video and other technical evidence to identify the vehicle and trace the absconding driver.

Authorities said they are also verifying allegations that the driver was a minor. A case has been registered under charges of hit-and-run and rash and negligent driving, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.