On Cam: Schoolgirl Killed After Speeding Tempo Hits Her On Mandi-Pathankot Highway

A 17-year-old schoolgirl lost her life in a tragic road accident on the Mandi-Pathankot highway near Ehju in Himachal Pradesh’s Jogindernagar subdivision on Thursday morning. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, has sparked grief across the area, with the video now circulating widely on social media.

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The deceased was identified as Anu, daughter of Punnu Ram and a resident of Baijnath. She was a student at the Government School in Ehju. According to reports, Anu was travelling to school from her maternal uncle’s house in Machkehad when the accident occurred.

Police said the teenager was attempting to cross the road near Ehju when she was hit by a speeding tempo. The impact left her critically injured. Local residents rushed to help and immediately shifted her to Baijnath Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The accident has left residents of the region in shock and mourning. Several people expressed concern over speeding vehicles on the busy highway and demanded stricter traffic enforcement measures to prevent such tragedies.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral online, drawing emotional reactions from social media users. Many have called for improved pedestrian safety infrastructure near schools and populated areas along the highway.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Police are examining all aspects of the case, including the speed of the vehicle and possible negligence.