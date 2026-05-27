On Cam: Man Slits Stray Dog’s Neck, Skins Animal In Lucknow; Animal Activists Demand Action

A man allegedly killed a stray dog by slitting its neck in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the suspect sitting beside the animal and flaying its skin. The viral video triggered outrage among locals.

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According to reports, the suspect caught a stray dog on Tuesday morning. He allegedly first brutally beat the animal and then killed it using a sharp weapon. After killing the dog, he stripped its skin. The act was recorded on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The video sparked outrage among villagers, who reached Nigoha Police Station to file a complaint against the suspect, demanding that a case be registered under various sections related to animal cruelty.

Villagers described the act as heinous and said such a mentality poses a threat to society. They expressed fear that if strict action was not taken against the suspect, he could commit a bigger incident in the future.

Meanwhile, Aasra The Helping Hands Trust chairperson Charu Khare met Station Officer Anu Kumar and demanded action against the suspect. According to reports, following the NGO's request, the Station Officer decided to send the suspect for a mental evaluation test.