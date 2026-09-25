On Cam: Man Flung Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Bike, E-Rickshaws In Ludhiana

A speeding car rammed into several vehicles on Bahadurke Road in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Thursday evening, leaving five people injured. Dramatic CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced online, showing one biker being thrown several feet into the air following the impact.

The incident reportedly took place around 4 pm when a white Tata Tiago EV allegedly travelling at high speed first hit a bicycle, followed by a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw. The collision was so severe that the biker was flung around 10-15 feet into the air before falling nearly 30 feet away after reportedly somersaulting several times.

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The impact also severely damaged the motorcycle. The car continued moving uncontrollably and subsequently collided with two e-rickshaws and an Activa coming from the opposite direction. One of the e-rickshaws overturned on the road.

Five people were injured in the accident and were rushed to Ludhiana Civil Hospital for treatment. A pedestrian identified as Jatinder reportedly suffered a fractured leg and serious head injuries. Several other injured people were discharged after receiving first aid, according to reports.

The CCTV footage shows the sequence of collisions and has since been widely shared on social media.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. There are also allegations that the car driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or another substance at the time of the accident. His condition will be established through medical examination.

The driver was reportedly stopped and apprehended by locals after the vehicle came to a halt some distance from the accident site. Salem Tabri police are investigating the incident and the driver's condition.