On Cam: Kerala Woman Killed After Out-Of-Control Truck Rams Scooter Near Muvattupuzha

Ernakulam: A 46-year-old woman was killed in a tragic road accident after a truck allegedly lost control and crashed into her scooter near Vazhakulam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aneesha, wife of Kandalath Moosa and a resident of the Muvattupuzha area. The accident occurred at around 6:50 am near Fifth Mile, Vazhakulam.

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According to preliminary information, a large truck belonging to a prominent rice company in Angamaly was travelling towards Muvattupuzha from the Thodupuzha side when it reportedly veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with Aneesha’s scooter. She was travelling towards Thodupuzha at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision threw the scooter rider onto the road, causing fatal injuries. She died at the scene before medical assistance could arrive.

Police suspect that the truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the loss of control and the fatal crash. Since the accident occurred early in the morning, investigators are examining whether driver fatigue played a role in the incident.

Following the accident, police officers reached the spot and initiated legal procedures. The victim’s body was shifted to the mortuary of Muvattupuzha General Hospital for inquest proceedings.

Authorities said the inquest would be completed before the body is sent for post-mortem examination. It is expected to be handed over to the family later in the day.

A case has been registered by Muvattupuzha Police, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.