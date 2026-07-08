On Cam: Karnataka Woman Miraculously Survives After Out-of-Control Truck Runs Over Her In Tumkur

A woman had a miraculous escape after being hit and dragged by a speeding truck in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, with the terrifying incident captured on CCTV. The footage, which has surfaced online, shows the woman surviving the collision despite being trapped beneath the heavy vehicle.

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The accident occurred at IB Circle in Tiptur at around 9 am on Monday, July 6, according to the timestamp visible in the CCTV footage. The woman was seen crossing the road when a truck approaching from behind allegedly lost control and rammed into her.

The impact flung the woman several feet forward before she landed on the road. Moments later, the truck continued moving and passed over her, creating a horrifying scene that left onlookers fearing the worst.

However, in a remarkable turn of events, the woman survived the crash. Reports said she became trapped beneath the middle section of the truck rather than beneath its wheels, a circumstance that likely saved her life. She was reportedly dragged for a short distance before the vehicle came to a halt.

The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Tiptur Town Police Station. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and whether negligence or mechanical failure led to the truck losing control.

The CCTV footage of the accident has since gone viral on social media, with many users describing the woman's survival as nothing short of miraculous.

The incident comes just days after another road accident in Karnataka involving two Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses.

On Saturday morning, July 4, a BMTC bus crashed into the rear of a stationary Vayu Vajra airport service bus at KR Circle in Bengaluru. The collision occurred at around 8 am while the air-conditioned Vayu Vajra bus was waiting at a traffic signal.

Police said the impact caused extensive damage to the front portion of the moving BMTC bus and the rear of the stationary vehicle. Several passengers sustained injuries in the crash, while the driver of the moving bus suffered serious head injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating both incidents as concerns over road safety and traffic discipline continue to grow across Karnataka.