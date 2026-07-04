Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Rams Stationary Vayu Vajra At KR Circle Signal, Several Passengers Injured; Driver Suffers Severe Head Injuries | Video | X

Bengaluru: Several passengers were injured and a driver sustained serious injuries after a BMTC bus crashed into the rear of a stationary Vayu Vajra bus at KR Circle here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 8 am when the BMTC's airconditioned Vayu Vajra bus was waiting at a traffic signal.

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Another BMTC bus travelling behind it crashed into the stationary vehicle, severely damaging the front portion of the moving bus and the rear of the Vayu Vajra bus, they said.

Around 20 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the collision. Several passengers suffered injuries, while the driver of the bus that crashed into the Vayu Vajra sustained severe head injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

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A woman passenger also suffered injuries after becoming trapped inside the bus, prompting personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department to carry out a rescue operation.

The injured were administered first aid and shifted to hospital, police said, adding that traffic was disrupted in the KR Circle area following the accident before police began clearing the scene.

The Vayu Vajra bus conductor said the bus had been stationary at the signal for about 20 to 30 seconds before it was hit from behind.

"Our bus was stopped at the signal. We did not know how the vehicle came from behind and hit us. We had been waiting at the signal for about 20 to 30 seconds. The driver suffered injuries and some passengers sustained minor injuries. We shifted all of them to hospital after providing first aid," the conductor said.

Police said further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)