On Cam: Bus Runs Over Man While Swerving To Avoid Goats In Tamil Nadu |

A disturbing CCTV video from Muthunaickpatti has surfaced online, showing a man being run over by a private bus in a tragic sequence of events triggered by a sudden braking incident.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at around 4:15 pm near Insuvai Unavagam. According to details emerging from the footage, a goat herder was attempting to help his cattle cross the road when the incident unfolded.

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As the goats began crossing, a private bus slowed down and applied brakes to allow them to pass. While the animals moved across to the other side, the herder remained standing on the opposite side of the road.

Moments later, another bus approaching at speed reportedly applied sudden brakes to avoid colliding with the stationary bus. In an attempt to avert the crash, the driver swerved off the road.

However, in the process, the bus veered toward the roadside and ran over the herder, who appeared unaware of the oncoming danger as he was looking in the opposite direction.

The CCTV footage shows the shocking moment when the bus loses control and hits the man, sparking panic in the area. Passersby immediately rushed to the spot to assist the victim.

There is no official confirmation yet on the condition of the injured herder.