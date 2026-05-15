On Cam: Bihar MLA Rahul Kumar’s Brother Robbed Of Gold Chain Worth ₹3 Lakh During Morning Walk In Patna

A brazen chain-snatching incident in Patna’s upscale Kankarbagh locality has raised fresh concerns over law and order in the Bihar capital after the brother of Jehanabad MLA Rahul Kumar was targeted by bike-borne criminals during a morning walk.

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The incident took place around 7:46 am on Friday, barely 100 metres from the residence of Rohit Kumar, brother of the legislator. According to Rohit Kumar, he was returning home from his routine morning walk from Lohia Nagar Park towards Panchmandir when two men on a motorcycle, who were allegedly waiting for an opportunity, suddenly approached him and snatched his gold chain before fleeing the spot.

The entire incident happened within seconds, leaving bystanders stunned. The stolen gold chain is estimated to be worth around Rs 3 lakh. Rohit Kumar also suffered scratches on his neck during the snatching, causing minor bleeding.

CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the incident. The visuals reportedly show two helmeted bike riders carrying out the crime. Police officials said technical surveillance and CCTV analysis are being used to identify the accused.

Rohit Kumar, son of former JDU MP Jagdish Sharma, questioned the effectiveness of police patrolling in the city. “If even families of public representatives are unsafe, one can imagine the condition of ordinary citizens,” he said.

Local residents alleged that incidents of snatching, theft and robbery have increased in Patna, while police patrols remain inadequate, especially during early mornings and late nights. Police said the matter is being investigated seriously and the accused would be arrested soon.