Caught On Camera: 5 Miscreants Loot Jewellery Worth ₹20 Lakh At Gunpoint In Patna Showroom

Patna: An incident raising concerns over the law and order situation in Bihar has come to light from the state’s capital, Patna. A daylight robbery at a jewellery shop took place on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, (Sunday) according to Aaj Tak.

The incident occurred in Bharat Gas Godown Lane, located in the Ramakrishna Nagar police station area, where five helmeted criminals barged into Shri Lakshmi Alankar Jewellers and looted it at gunpoint.

The criminals injured the shopkeeper with the butt of a pistol and fled with gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh. The entire crime was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the showroom.

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Probe Launched

Police have launched a probe and are conducting raids at possible hideouts to nab the accused. The incident took place at around 2.45 pm on Sunday. Two of the accused stayed outside the store to ensure no one entered while the heist was ongoing and to provide backup if required. Reportedly, three customers were inside the shop at the time of the robbery.

Tejashwi Yadav

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Big Gold Heist in Patna! The moment BJP's Chief Minister takes office in Bihar, the criminals are having a field day! Now, will this brand-new Chief Minister eradicate crime just with words, or will they first hunt down the criminals' caste before finding them, and accordingly issue adverse or favorable statements," he said on X.

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Police have stated that all the criminals have been identified based on CCTV footage and have assured that all the accused will be arrested within 24 hours.