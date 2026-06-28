 On Cam: 2 Women, Man Die After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle Head-On In UP's Kushinagar
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HomeIndiaOn Cam: 2 Women, Man Die After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle Head-On In UP's Kushinagar

On Cam: 2 Women, Man Die After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle Head-On In UP's Kushinagar

Three members of a family, including two women, were killed after a speeding car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. CCTV footage captured the impact, which flung the victims several metres away. Police have launched an investigation into the fatal accident, which has left the village in mourning.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
On Cam: 2 Women, Man Die After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle Head-On In UP's Kushinagar

Three members of a family were killed in a devastating road accident after a speeding car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. The incident occurred in the Pattan area under the Hata Kotwali police station limits, and its CCTV footage has surfaced.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Anirudh, 30-year-old Shalu and 22-year-old Madhuri, all residents of Dumri Sawagipatti village. According to police, the trio had travelled to Gorakhpur on a motorcycle and were returning home when the accident took place.

As they reached the Pattan area, a car coming from the opposite direction allegedly at high speed rammed into their motorcycle. The impact was so severe that all three riders were thrown several metres away, sustaining fatal injuries. They were declared dead at the scene.

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CCTV footage of the accident shows the motorcycle being struck head-on, with the riders flung into the air due to the force of the collision. The motorcycle was completely mangled in the crash.

The deaths of three members of the same family have left their village in mourning. Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

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