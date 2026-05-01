On Cam: 2 Killed As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Tree In Palghar

A tragic road accident in Palghar District claimed the lives of two friends early Friday morning after their motorcycle crashed at high speed in the Nanivli area. Police said the victims were returning home from a wedding when the rider lost control of the bike.

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According to reports, the motorcycle first rammed into an electric solar pole before crashing into a nearby tree, resulting in fatal injuries to both riders. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving little chance of survival.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which recorded the bike speeding moments before the crash. The footage also shows another motorcyclist passing through the spot shortly after the accident. Although the rider slowed down upon noticing the scene, he did not stop to assist the injured victims.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and avoid overspeeding to prevent such fatal incidents.