On birthday of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore know more about his biography, career

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore renowned sports person and politician was born on 29th January 1970. Rajyavardhan famous shooter has very long career in different fields. He served the country first in Indian Army, then played for the country as a shooter in Olympics and currently serving as a Cabinet minister with independent charge for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore personal life:

Rathore's father is Colonel Lakshman Singh Rathore (Retd) and mother is Manju Rathore.

His first took education in B.A., Instructor-Weapons (MMG, AGL, Small Arms), Grading Tactics (YO) Course. He was educated at the National Defence Academy, Pune and in Infantry School, Mhow.

He is married to Gayatri Rathore on 16 February 1997. She is doctor in Indian Army.

He also attended Indian Military Academy.Wherein he was recipient of the Sikh Regiment Gold Medal and awarded as the best sportsman of the course.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Sports career

In 2002 Commonwealth Games he hit 192 targets out of 200 and won gold medal. It was also a new record in the games. Later in 2006 he was successful in winning medal.

At Sydney in 2004 and Cairo in 2006, he became world champion by winning world championships games.

he was the first Indian shooter who won a silver medal in an individual event in Men’s Double Trap shooting at the Olympic Games since 1900.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore political career

In 2013, he joined BJP after taking retirement from the Indian Army. He was given ticket by the party in 2014 Loksabha Election and he became a member of Parliament from Jaipur Rural constituency.

Under Modi government BJP also gave him an opportunity to become minister of state for Information & Broadcasting. In 2017 he took independent charge of for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In May 2018, he became Minister of State (I/C) for Information & Broadcasting.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore achievements:-

In 2005 he was honored with Padma Shri and also awarded with Highest Sporting Honour of IndiaMajor Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He is also recipient of Arjuna Award.

In 2004 he was honored with "Khel Ratna Award".

Five Gold Medals each in Double trap individual event at the Asian Clay Target Championships of 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 & 2011.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:06 PM IST