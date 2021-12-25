Omicron variant: Kerala adds one more to chart; state tally mounts to 38

The number of patients confirmed with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Kerala has reached 38 after eight fresh cases were reported in the state on Friday, while one more case was reported on Saturday from the Kannur district, Kerala health minister Veena George informed.

Health Minister Veena George also said that the first Omicron case in the state has been discharged from the hospital.

The Health Department confirmed that a 48-year-old foreigner who reached Thiruvananthapuram from Russia, a Kollam native (40) who reached Ernakulam from Namibia, an Alappuzha native (28) who reached Ernakulam from Qatar were among those who were found infected with the new variant.

Another Alappuzha native (40) who reached Ernakulam from Qatar, a three-year-old girl who reached Ernakulam from the United Kingdom, a 25-year-old Ernakulam native who came from UAE, a Thrissur native (48) from Kenya and another Thrissur native (71) who was in the primary contact list of a patient are among those who were confirmed with the new variant.

"The three-year-old came from the UK along with her parents. Her parents were tested negative on arrival at the airport. They were under home quarantine. The tests were done after the child started showing symptoms," the health department had said in a release.

The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.

All patients have been isolated in different hospitals, and their contact lists are being prepared.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:34 PM IST