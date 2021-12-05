Omicron scare: Surveillance intensified at Hyderabad airport after 13 international passengers found Covid positive, test results awaited

Amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the surveillance mechanism has been intensified at the Hyderabad international airport, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr Srinivas Rao said, "We have intensified surveillance mechanism at international airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers arrived in the city since Dec 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to chosen facility."

Srinivas Rao highlighted, “their samples have been sent for genome sequencing results of which are expected this evening. Only then we will know whether they are the Omicron variant or the existing Delta variant."

A total of 13 international passengers from at-risk countries who had arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, in the past two days have tested Covid-19 positive.

The Covid positive passengers have been shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli and their blood samples have been sent for full genome sequencing to ascertain Delta or Omicron variant, health authorities informed.

Of the 13 samples, one was sent to the Centre for Celluar and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing, the remaining 12 for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD).

The genome sequencing results of 13 international travellers who landed in Hyderabad are expected today evening or tomorrow.

(with inputs from sources)

ALSO READ Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than delta: Study

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:43 PM IST