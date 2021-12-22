Omicron scare: Delhi government bans all mass gatherings for Christmas, New Year celebrations; DDMA issues order

As the cases of newly occurred Omicron variant surge in the national capital and all across the country, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced a prohibition on all kinds of cultural events, gatherings or congregations during the eve of Christmas and even the new year to further put a stop on the spread on deadly coronavirus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order on Wednesday banning all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital in view of rising cases of Omicron variant. The DDMA instructed the district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread.

"All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," reads an order issued by DDMA.

The authority announced that "No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces," the order read.

Notably, these curbs have been extended till December 31 midnight. However, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

Similarly, Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai yesterday issued fresh guidelines for Christmas and New Year and said no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2. The state government also decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the BMC urged the citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year.

The number of cases of fast-spreading strain Omicron has risen to 213 in India, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections.

