Old, Damaged Idols? Delhi Government To Set Up 110 Collection Centres During Festivals

Old, Damaged Idols? Delhi Government To Set Up 121 Collection Centres During Festivals | X

Delhi is set to establish 110 collection centres for the disposal of old, damaged and unwanted idols during the upcoming festival season. The initiative aims to provide residents with designated locations where idols can be handed over respectfully while helping prevent them from being discarded in unauthorised places or water bodies. As a part of the initiative, special collection centres are being set up at 110 identified locations across the national capital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi to establish 110 collection centres

The Delhi government has announced special arrangements for the proper disposal of damaged idols and religious materials, along with eco-friendly Ganesh immersion facilities across the city. The collection centres will be made available at different locations across the national capital to make the process more accessible to residents. People who have old or damaged idols at home can take them to these designated points instead of disposing of them on roadsides, in parks or near drains and water bodies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Initiative led by CM Rekha Gupta

The immersion of damaged idols through special arrangement initiative is done by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. 110 collection centres are being set up at identified locations where devotees can deposit old or damaged idols and puja material instead of leaving them in open public areas. The surveyed collection points are designated as Visarjan Patras. These are being set up at identified locations.

The move comes as several festivals in Delhi involve the installation and worship of idols, followed by their immersion or disposal. With a large number of idols being used during festive celebrations, authorities have been working to ensure that their disposal is carried out in an organised manner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Environmental concerns addressed

The initiative is also aimed at reducing the environmental impact associated with the improper disposal of idols. Idols made from materials such as plaster of Paris, along with those decorated with paints and other substances, can contribute to pollution when they are immersed in natural water bodies.

Residents are expected to be encouraged to use the designated collection centres for idols that are no longer required or have become damaged over time. The collected idols can then be handled according to the applicable disposal and environmental guidelines.

Read Also Pune: Suryadatta National School Receives ICOSA Education Impact Award 2026 In New Delhi

Responsible waste management

The establishment of 110 centres is expected to make idol disposal more convenient for residents during the festive period. It also highlights the importance of combining traditional religious practices with responsible waste management.