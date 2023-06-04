Odisha train tragedy: Senior official flagged faults in signalling system in February, claims report

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

A number of theories are being cited as the cause behind the tragic train accident that killed 288 people and injured close to 900 passengers when two passenger trains and a goods train collided in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. Though the Railway is conducting an investigation into the deadly mishap, it is now widely accepted that the accident was an outcome of signalling error among other causes that caused the disastrous crash. Media reports on Sunday claimed that a senior official in the South Western Railway had flagged the issues concerning signalling system in February and that a major mishap had been averted.

Flaws in the system

As per several media reports, a senior official in his letter had tried to bring attention to the signalling issue. The letter was addressed to the Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunications Engineer and was marked to other concerned senior officials, said a report in The Hindu.

The report identified the official who wrote the letter as one Hari Shankar Verma, who is the Principal Chief Operations Manager. The letter was in connection to an unsafe incident that took place at the Hosadurga Road Station in February, 2023. The station falls under the Birur-Chikjajur section of Mysore Division.

Major mishap prevented due to alertness

The official, said the report, raised the issue the very next day. He said that a major mishap had been prevented thanks to the alertness of the Loco Pilot of Train No 12649 Sampark Kranti Express. The Sampark Kranti runs from Yesvantpur, Bengaluru to Delhi (up line). The loco pilot, as per the official, had stopped the train at the right time which prevented the mishap that could have happened as clearance was given for passing on one line but the path was changed to a different track where a stationery goods train was already parked.