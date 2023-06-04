Odisha train tragedy: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking probe on accident by expert panel |

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging an investigation into the triple train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha. The petitioner seeks the formation of an expert panel, led by a retired judge of the apex court, to conduct the inquiry. This tragic incident involved two passenger trains and a goods carriage, resulting in the loss of 288 lives and over 1,000 injuries.

Implementation of Automatic Train Protection (KAVACH) System

The PIL also requests the court to issue guidelines and directives for the immediate implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System, known as the KAVACH Protection System, across Indian Railways. This system aims to enhance public safety by automatically controlling the train's speed and applying brakes if the locomotive pilot fails to do so.

Formation of expert commission demanded

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the PIL, calls for the immediate establishment of an expert commission composed of a retired Supreme Court judge and technical members. The purpose of this commission would be to analyze and assess the existing risk and safety parameters within the railway system.

Furthermore, it would suggest systematic safety enhancements to strengthen the overall railway safety mechanism. The PIL requests the commission to submit its report within a span of two months.

Details of the Balasore Train Accident

According to the preliminary report on the tragic incident, the three-way collision occurred at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train were involved on separate tracks. The accident resulted in the derailment and severe damage to 17 coaches of the two passenger trains.