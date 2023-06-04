 Odisha Train Tragedy: Dharmendra Pradhan oversees restoration work, Mansukh Mandaviya shares update on medical care
The official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
On Sunday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was along with Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to supervise the restoration work of the train accident site in Odisha's Balasore district. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared details about the medical care facilities being made available to the victims of the fatal rail crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the progress of the restoration work at Balasore triple train accident site. It was noted that the Railway Minister was accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to oversee the restoration work there.

"It is our responsibility to establish normalcy as early as possible. Restoration work is underway. Indian Railways is running free trains and logistic facilities are also being provided," said Pradhan.

"More than 1,000 people are injured in this terrible accident and their treatment is underway. Over 100 patients need critical care and for their treatment, expert doctors from Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines have reached here (in Odisha). We had a detailed discussion and a working plan has also been prepared," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Death toll hits 288

The official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A total of 1,175 injured were admitted to various government and private hospitals and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

It said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

(With agency inputs)

