Odisha train tragedy: 18 trains cancelled, several diverted |

Kolkata: After the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, Eighteen long-distance trains were cancelled, an official said. Seven trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said. At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in the crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said.

Trains cancelled

The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the official said.

He said that 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day.

10-12 coaches derail

Railway spokesman Amitabh Sharma, however, told PTI that the Coromandel express derailed first, and it's 10-12 coaches fell on the path of the Bengaluru-Howrah express, which then jumped off the tracks.

The two differing versions could not be immediately reconciled.

Over 350 people have been admitted to different hospitals across the district, officials said, adding that all private and government hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including state capital Bhubaneswar.

So far, 50 bodies could be brought out from under the overturned coaches, they said.

(with agency inputs)