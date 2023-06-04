Odisha Tragedy: Sabotage could be cause of massive train accident in Balasore, Indian security sources say

ANI

Senior sources in the Indian security establishment have indicated that the massive train accident in Balasore was the result of sabotage. A comprehensive technical study, promptly initiated by the agencies, revealed that the signalling system had been "manipulated remotely." This manipulation led to the Coromandel Express receiving a green signal to proceed on a track where a goods train was already present. While the signalling system is automated, it is susceptible to external interference, stated an official anonymously. The source further emphasised that this operation was highly sophisticated and could only have been executed by an entity with access to technology for remote tampering of signals.

Notably, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced on Sunday that the root cause of the incident and the individuals accountable for it have been identified. He attributed the occurrence to a change in electronic interlocking and mentioned that the focus is currently on the restoration process. The minister also mentioned that he is awaiting the report from the commissioner of railway safety. Intriguingly, he stated that the government has even identified the individuals responsible. The next course of action against these individuals is yet to be determined.

According to Vaishnaw, the specific alteration made to the electronic interlocking, which resulted in the accident, has been identified. He clarified that the mishap was not related to the non-installation of the anti-collision system called "Kavach."

As per the Indian Railways, the electronic Interlocking (EI) system is an advanced interlocking equipment that utilises microprocessors to interpret the inputs from the yard and panel. It processes these inputs in a fail-safe manner, following the selection table, and generates the necessary output. This system serves as an alternative to the conventional Relay Interlocking system (PI & RRI), as stated by the ministry.

There is suspicion that the motive behind the sabotage was to foster an unfavorable environment against the central government.