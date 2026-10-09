Odisha Tragedy: Patient Dies, Two Injured As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes, Setting Private Ambulance Ablaze In Mayurbhanj | Video | X / ANI

Mayurbhanj: A patient died after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside a private ambulance at Udala College in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, while two people were injured in the incident.

Security in-charge of Udala Hospital, SK Mirza, said the patient was being referred to another facility at around 8:45 when the incident occurred.

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“A patient was referred around 8:45. At that moment, the oxygen cylinder exploded when it was turned on. The explosion caused the ambulance to catch fire,” Mirza said.

Patient killed, two others injured

He added that the patient died in the incident, while two people sustained injuries after metal parts from the ambulance’s roof collapsed.

Fire tenders reached the spot after the private ambulance caught fire at Udala College.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

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Sleeper bus catches fire in Karnataka

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Karnataka, a private sleeper bus was destroyed in a fire caused by a short circuit in the early hours of Thursday in Karnataka’s Sagar taluk, though no casualties were reported. The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 am while the bus was moving near Mumbalu village within the Anandapuram police station limits.

The vehicle was travelling from Bengaluru to Sagar when it caught fire due to a short circuit.

Passengers escape as fire guts bus

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According to the officials, quick thinking by the driver and cleaner enabled all onboard to have a miraculous escape. Only two passengers were travelling on the route towards Sagar, as the majority had already alighted earlier during a stop in Shivamogga.

The blaze gutted roughly 80% of the vehicle. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Anandapuram Police Sub-Inspector Praveen inspected the site of the incident. A case has been registered at the Anandapuram police station.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)