Odisha Tragedy: 10 Dead, 11 Injured As Major Fire Breaks Out At ICU Of SCB Medical College In Cuttack; CM Majhi Visits Hospital | IANS

Bhubaneswar: Ten people were killed after a major fire erupted in an ICU in Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the wee hours of Monday, officials said.

Around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety.

The fire erupted at the ICU of the Trauma Care department of the hospital, where critically ill patients were being treated, an official said, adding that the fire broke out at around 2.30 and 3 am.

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Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and doused the fire after launching an operation, the official said.

The fire service officials, along with hospital staff and police, along with patients’ attendants, rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU and shifted them to other departments of the SCB hospital, which is a major state-run medical facility in Odisha.

Soon after getting the news, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He also visited the patients, who are under treatment at the facility.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said a major fire erupted in SCB Medical College and Hospital due to a suspected short-circuit. It affected Trauma Care ICU and adjoining ICI and wards, he said. “A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three persons died later,” Majhi said.

“I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients," he said.

The chief minister has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased person.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)