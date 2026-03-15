Odisha 'Operation Lotus' Spills Over To Karnataka, 2 Arrested |

Bengaluru: The `Operation Lotus' in Odisha, where the BJP is alleged to be trying to get cross voting by the Congress MLAs during forthcoming elections to Rajya Sabha, to be elected through the respective State, has taken a twist in Bengaluru with the Bengaluru Rural District Police arrested two persons from Odisha.

About 12 Odisha MLAs, including eight first timers have been staying at WonderLa resort near Bidadi for the last one week, fearing poaching by the BJP. On Saturday evening, four people approached them in the resort and tried to offer them money, and they were arrested.

Ever since the Odisha Congress suspected poaching of their MLAs by BJP to vote in their favour in the Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled on Monday, 12 of the 14 MLAs were shifted to Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accommedated them at WonderLa resort for the last one week.

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On Saturday, four people from Odisha booked a room in the name of Suresh from Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru. In the late evening, they contacted each of the twelve MLAs and offered them ₹ five crore for cross voting during the Rajya Sabha election on Monday.They also issued blank cheque leaves to the MLAs to fill in ₹ five crore.

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The MLAs have reported the issue to D K Shivakumar, who alerted the Bidadi police. On Sunday morning, when the Bidadi police went to WonderLa resort, two out of the four escaped. The police have arrested the two persons, allegedly Odisha BJP functionaries and have seized the cheque leaves.

Reacting over the issue, D K Shivakumar said that the Congress MLAs had rebutted the `horse trading' efforts by the BJP. ``The police have seized the matter and will be investigating the issue,'' he added.

He also said that the Odisha MLAs would be meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge before leaving for Bhubaneshwar tomorrow.