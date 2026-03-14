Karnataka Approves ₹4,824 Crore Industrial Projects Across 13 Districts; Set To Create 14,525 Jobs In IT & Aerospace

Karnataka's State Level Single Window Approval Committee cleared 37 new industries and 2 expansion projects worth Rs 4,824.31 crore, promising 14,525 jobs. |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has approved industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 4,824.31 crore, that will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state, Industries Minister M B Patil said. The 158th State Level Single Window Approval Committee meeting approved a total investment of Rs 4,824.31 crore for 37 new industries and 2 additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara, the minister's office said in a release on Saturday.

"The approved projects in sectors such as IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed biogas, aerospace, jewellery production, electronics, software, and five-star hotel construction will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state," the release quoted Patil as saying after the meeting on Friday.

Among the projects approved, 22 are major large and medium industrial projects (investment above Rs 50 crore) totaling Rs 3,908.68 crore, generating employment for 12,475 people; 15 are new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 350.60 crore, providing jobs for 1,750 people. Two are additional investment projects amounting to Rs 565.03 crore, creating employment for 300 people.

Some of the major approved projects include: Bagmane Constructions Private Limited for IT infrastructure development worth Rs 494.65 crore; Karnataka Bangaru Sugars Pvt Ltd for sugar factory with investment of Rs 443.50 crore; Kleine Pax Ltd for technical textile unit worth Rs 376 crore; Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for five-star hotel project worth Rs 300 crore.

Also, Troult Grass Pvt Ltd for a compressed gas (CBG) unit worth Rs 257.77 crore at Mudhol; Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for an electric vehicle motor and controller manufacturing unit worth Rs 250 crore.

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