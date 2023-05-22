Odisha storm: Within 3 days of launch, Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express halts after unlikely weather damages overhead wire

Vande Bharat Express | File

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station after the overhead wire was damaged due to thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday, officials said. However, no casualties were reported, officials added.

Station Manager, Bhadrak Purna Chandra Shahu said, "Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station power supply cut. No casualties were reported."

Vande Bharat Express on Puri-Howrah route launched three days ago

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri to Howrah via video conferencing.

Following the launch of Odisha's first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier called the journey 'comfortable'

After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable.

"The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister.