 Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held

Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held

In Paradip, Odisha Police arrested two men in a rape and murder case after a woman’s death, initially believed to be accidental, was found to be deliberate. Investigations revealed she was raped by one accused after meeting her boyfriend, then thrown from a fourth-floor building. Adult content was also recovered from the accused’s phone. Probe continues.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held | File Pic (Representative Image)

Paradip (Odisha): Odisha Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Paradip.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Verma said the incident took place on the night of the 22nd and 23rd.

He told ANI, "On the nights of the 22nd and 23rd, a woman fell from the fourth floor of a building and died. A complaint was received on the morning of the 23rd, and a UD case was subsequently registered. As the investigation proceeded, several facts came to light. At Tirtol Thana, a missing person complaint for the deceased had been registered.

It was established that this was not an accidental case. The accused, Shubham Kumar, a resident of Dhanbad, Bihar, under Madhuban Thana, was involved. He raped her and then threw her off the building...

FPJ Shorts
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell
Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell
Central Bank of India Enters Mutual Funds Distribution Agreement With ICICI Prudential AMC
Central Bank of India Enters Mutual Funds Distribution Agreement With ICICI Prudential AMC
Read Also
5 Private School Teachers Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Minor In Odisha
article-image

Further investigation revealed information about her boyfriend, Somnath Ojha. On the night of the 22nd, she had gone to meet Somnath, where they quarrelled over an issue. Later, Somnath dropped her near the market area, where she met Shubham, who was going to Paradip. Since she was going in the same direction, he took her along. Shubham then took her to his house, where he raped her and threw her from the fourth floor of the building... During the investigation, adult video content Odiswas also recovered from Shubham's mobile phone", Verma said.

Police also recovered adult video content from the accused's mobile phone during the course of the investigation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on