Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held

Paradip (Odisha): Odisha Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Paradip.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Verma said the incident took place on the night of the 22nd and 23rd.

He told ANI, "On the nights of the 22nd and 23rd, a woman fell from the fourth floor of a building and died. A complaint was received on the morning of the 23rd, and a UD case was subsequently registered. As the investigation proceeded, several facts came to light. At Tirtol Thana, a missing person complaint for the deceased had been registered.

It was established that this was not an accidental case. The accused, Shubham Kumar, a resident of Dhanbad, Bihar, under Madhuban Thana, was involved. He raped her and then threw her off the building...

Further investigation revealed information about her boyfriend, Somnath Ojha. On the night of the 22nd, she had gone to meet Somnath, where they quarrelled over an issue. Later, Somnath dropped her near the market area, where she met Shubham, who was going to Paradip. Since she was going in the same direction, he took her along. Shubham then took her to his house, where he raped her and threw her from the fourth floor of the building... During the investigation, adult video content Odiswas also recovered from Shubham's mobile phone", Verma said.

Police also recovered adult video content from the accused's mobile phone during the course of the investigation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

