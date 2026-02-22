5 Private School Teachers Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Minor In Odisha | FP Photo

Five teachers of a private school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old student, police said.

According to officials, separate complaints were lodged at Rajkanika police station by the girl’s father and the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The complaint alleged that the Class 7 student had been subjected to prolonged sexual abuse by the accused teachers.

Police said the matter came to light after the minor informed her parents about the alleged harassment. The family subsequently approached the Child Welfare Committee, which conducted a preliminary inquiry before referring the case to the police for legal action.

CWC member Swagatika Patra said a complaint was received on February 18. Following a 48-hour investigation, the committee handed over the case to the police. The committee has also directed the District Education Officer to carry out a separate probe into the allegations.

Rajkanika police station in-charge Sanjay Mallik said statements of the victim were recorded in accordance with legal procedures. Both the accused and the survivor underwent medical examinations. Based on preliminary findings, the five teachers were arrested and further investigation is underway.