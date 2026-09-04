Odisha Shocker: Rourkela Railway Employee Allegedly Lures Woman With Confirmed Ticket Promise, Rapes Her; Arrested | Representative Image

Rourkela: A railway employee was arrested in Odisha’s Rourkela for allegedly raping a woman passenger after luring her with the promise of arranging a confirmed train ticket, according to multiple media reports.

The woman, in her early 20s and a resident of Nuapada district, had arrived at Rourkela railway station with two cousins while travelling to Bengaluru for work. The group was reportedly facing difficulties with their onward journey as they did not have confirmed tickets.

Accused Allegedly Offered To Arrange Ticket

According to media reports, while the woman’s cousins went to enquire about reservations, railway employee Kapileswar Singh allegedly approached her and offered to help arrange a confirmed ticket.

Singh allegedly took the woman to a valve operator’s room near Platform No. 1, where he is accused of locking the door and sexually assaulting her.

Following the alleged assault, Singh reportedly offered the woman money and warned her against reporting the incident. When he allegedly attempted to assault her again, she managed to escape and informed her cousins.

GRP Arrests Railway Employee

The woman and her cousins subsequently approached the Government Railway Police (GRP), which registered a complaint and arrested Singh.

Police booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with reports citing Section 64(2)(b). The woman was sent for a medical examination as part of the investigation.

Following Singh’s arrest, railway authorities reportedly terminated his services.

Further investigation into the alleged sexual assault and the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.