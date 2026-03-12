Odisha Shocker: Drunk Elderly Man Kills Wife, Daughter-In-Law, Granddaughter With Hammer Over Domestic Dispute In Deogarh

Ai generated image | FPJ

Deogarh: A shocking incident has come to light from Odisha's Deogarh. An elderly man is reportedly absconding after allegedly killing three members of his family with a hammer following a domestic dispute.

The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, according to India Today. The victims, including the man's wife, daughter-in-law and four-year-old granddaughter, were all attacked at their home in Gariapali village late on Wednesday night.

The crime came to light when the accused’s son returned home and discovered the bodies. Shocked by the gruesome scene, he immediately alerted the police.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 pm. According to the police, the accused, Ramesh Garia, had a heated argument with his wife, Gul Garia. In an attempt to protect herself, Gul ran to her daughter-in-law, Lipi Mahakul, for help.

In a fit of anger, Ramesh reportedly bludgeoned both women with a hammer, killing them instantly. He then turned the weapon on his granddaughter, Ishani, before fleeing the scene.

A preliminary probe revealed that the attack stemmed from a long-running family dispute.

Police have registered a case and a search operation has been launched to trace the accused, while further investigation is underway.