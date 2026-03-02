 Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials
Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is likely to announce class 10 exam results by the second week of May. The exams, held from February 19 to March 2 across 3,082 centres for over 5.61 lakh students, were conducted smoothly. Evaluation of OMR sheets has begun, with subjective answers being assessed from March 19 by around 15,000 teachers.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials | File photo (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: The results of the class 10 examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha are likely to be declared by the second week of May, an official said on Monday.

The class 10 board examination, which started on February 19, ended on Monday.

"The examination was conducted smoothly without the occurrence of any incident such as question paper leak or malpractices at the centres," BSE president Srikant Tarai told reporters at Cuttack.

Only some minor incidents were reported and were rectified immediately, he said.

article-image

The Board president said the process for evaluation of OMR sheets (objective) has been initiated, while the evaluation of answers of subjective questions will start from March 19.

Around 15,000 teachers will be engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres, Tarai said.

The results are likely to be declared by the first or second week of May, he added.

More than 5.61 lakh students appeared for the board examination at 3,082 centres across Odisha.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

