Odisha man weds 'transwoman' with wife's approval

Photo: Representative Image

In a unique marriage that took place in Odisha's Kalahandi district, a 32-year-old man, survived by his wife and a two-year-old son, secretly married a transwoman which was later approved by his wife and given permission to stay in the same house.

According to a report by the Time of India, the man was in love with this transwoman and was dating her for the past one year.

After the wife found out about their affair, instead of making a mess out of everything, she accepted her fate and happily agreed to accept the 'marriage' between her husband and transwoman with her blessing and allowed them to stay together as one family.

The 'marriage' which was performed with full rituals at a temple in Narla in the presence of several members of the trans-community, was organised by Sebakari Kinnar Mahasangha president Kamini.

"We are all happy for both and wish them a prosperous life in future. It was the wish of both partners and consent of the wife leading to this rare 'marriage'," Kamini told TOI over the telephone.

It is to note that in the Hindu religion unless the first marriage is legally dissolved, the second marriage is considered illegal by law. Although, no objections were made by the man's wife or any other party in this regard.

However, Narla police inspector Gangadhar Meher said that if any third party reports a complaint regarding the marriage, then the police will have to take action against the man.

"All three of us are happy and wish to remain that way," TOI quoted the man, who did not wish to be identified as saying.