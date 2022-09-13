e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Don't touch me': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on being forced to board prison van by female cop

'Don't touch me': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on being forced to board prison van by female cop

Adhikari was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings area, where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Nabanna Chalo: Suvendu Adhikari detained, says 'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea' | ANI

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took umbrage at police women trying to detain him on Tuesday amid a protest march by his party as he was heard shouting "don't touch me" on being forced to board a prison van.

Adhikari was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings area, where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah. "Don't touch me... you are a woman," he said as some female police personnel were trying to escort him to the prison van.

Asserting that he was a "law-abiding citizen", Adhikari demanded that male police officers be called for speaking to him. Adhikari was thereafter escorted to the prison van by DCP (South) Akash Magharia. He later said that he did not retort, despite being "manhandled", as he respects women.

"I see Maa Durga in the eyes of every woman," Adhikari was heard saying in a video posted on Facebook by party MP Locket Chatterjee, who was also detained along with him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Read Also
Nabanna Chalo: Suvendu Adhikari detained, says 'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Mandi joins hands with University of Cincinnati to study internal structure, functions of living...

IIT Mandi joins hands with University of Cincinnati to study internal structure, functions of living...

'Don't touch me': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on being forced to board prison van by female cop

'Don't touch me': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on being forced to board prison van by female cop

Watch: Young boys run to escape stray dog attack in Kerala’s Kannur

Watch: Young boys run to escape stray dog attack in Kerala’s Kannur

Kolkata: What is Nabanna Chalo & why is BJP protesting against the TMC

Kolkata: What is Nabanna Chalo & why is BJP protesting against the TMC

What is Lumpy Skin Disease? Know all about the viral infection killing cattle in Maharashtra,...

What is Lumpy Skin Disease? Know all about the viral infection killing cattle in Maharashtra,...