Odisha Man Dies After Allegedly Being Hit on Head With Mobile Phone During Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute in Odisha's Bolangir district took a tragic turn after a man allegedly died following an assault by his wife, who is accused of striking him on the head with a mobile phone during an argument.

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According to preliminary information, the couple got into a heated altercation at their residence on Saturday. During the confrontation, the wife allegedly hit her husband on the head with a mobile phone, leaving him with serious injuries.

The injured man was immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bolangir, where he underwent treatment. Doctors later noted an improvement in his condition and discharged him, allowing him to return home.

However, soon after reaching home, his health reportedly worsened unexpectedly. Family members rushed him back to the same hospital for emergency medical care, but despite the efforts of doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether the alleged assault directly led to the man's death. Officials said the post-mortem examination will play a crucial role in ascertaining the cause of death and guiding the investigation.

Authorities added that appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the probe and the post-mortem report.

The incident has left local residents shocked, highlighting the devastating consequences that domestic disputes can sometimes have when they escalate into violence. The investigation is currently underway, and police are awaiting forensic and medical evidence before proceeding further.