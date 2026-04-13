Odisha Horror: Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Crime

Representave image

A man allegedly killed his wife and hid her body inside a septic tank after suspecting her character in Odisha's Nabarangpur district. The crime came to light after the couple’s four-year-old son reportedly revealed the incident to neighbours.

The incident occurred in Raighar police station area under the Jodinga panchayat, specifically in Borgaon village. According to initial reports, the accused, identified as Subhash Gand, had attended a wedding ceremony on Saturday along with his wife Manai Gand and their children. After returning home from the function, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple, which soon escalated into violence.

Police said the husband allegedly assaulted his wife brutally over suspicions about her character, leading to her death on the spot. In an attempt to conceal the crime, the accused is believed to have disposed of the body the same night by hiding it inside the septic tank at their residence.

The incident came to light when the couple’s four-year-old son informed neighbours that his mother was inside the septic tank. Alarmed by the child’s statement, villagers confronted the accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Upon receiving information, police from Raighar station rushed to the scene and recovered the woman’s body from the septic tank. A case has been registered, and the accused husband has been taken into custody for questioning as further investigation continues.