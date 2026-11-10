Odisha Government Terminates ORS Officer Manisha Mishra After Arrest For Allegedly Accepting ₹7,000 Bribe In Balasore | X

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday terminated the services of a probationary Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000, according to an official order.

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Manisha Mishra, who was serving as sub-registrar at Baliapal in Balasore district, was arrested on November 7, a day after Vigilance Department sleuths allegedly caught her accepting illegal gratification from a complainant at her office.

According to the order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the decision was taken after examining a report submitted by the General Administration (Vigilance) Department and considering the gravity of the charges against her.

"...the department is satisfied that her further continuance in service is highly detrimental to public interest," the order stated.

Mishra joined government service in 2024 and was undergoing probation at the time of her arrest.

The order described the alleged acceptance of illegal gratification as a grave instance of corruption, amounting to gross misconduct and a violation of the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)