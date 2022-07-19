Odisha: Girl jumps off school building roof to escape would-be rapists; condition critical

Representative Image |

Jajpur (Odisha): A girl has suffered critical injuries after jumping off the roof of a school building in Odisha's Jajpur district while trying to escape a rape attempt by five men, police said.

The five accused, who had advised the girl and her brother to take shelter in the school as it was raining heavily, were detained, a senior officer said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Kalinga Nagar in a serious condition, he said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the girl, a resident of Odisha's Keonjhar district, along with her brother was going to her sister's house.

When they got off the bus, there was heavy rain in the area and a group of men suggested that they could stay at the school building and go to their destination when the rain stops, to which they agreed.

However, the five men returned later that night, beat up the brother and allegedly chased him away. When they tried to rape the girl, she ran to the roof of the school building and jumped from there critically injuring herself, the police officer said.

Hearing her brother's scream for help, locals reached the spot and alerted the police.

Police personnel reached the village, rescued the girl and took her to the hospital.

Kalinga Nagar Police Station inspector-in-charge PB Rout said, "Based on the statement of the victim's brother, all five people have been detained. Interrogation is being carried out."