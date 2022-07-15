Odisha: Man beheads wife over suspicion of extramarital affair, walks with head to police station

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife suspecting her of having illicit relations in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, according to India Today report. The man did not stop there, he then walked at least 12 km to the nearest police outpost with her severed head.

The accused has been identified as Nakaphodi Majhi alias Janda, who used to suspect wife Chanchala's infidelity and often indulged in fights with her. In a fit of rage, he beheaded Chanchala with a sharp weapon, following heated arguments on Thursday, July 15.

The next morning, Nakaphodi reached Gondia police station with his wife's severed head to surrender. The locals were paniced as Nakaphodi was captured while he was en route the police station with the severed head.

Subsequently, villagers nabbed him and handed him to the police.

The Joranda Police registered a case and arrested Majhi. Police also recovered the blood-stained weapon used in the crime.

The deceased woman is survived by two sons, one of whom is married.

Further investigations are on.