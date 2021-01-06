Odisha: Four dead, six fall ill due to toxic gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant

Bhubaneswar: At least four workers died and a few others fell ill on Wednesday due to a toxic gas leak from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in Odisha, official sources said.
The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty, PTI reported.
The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, officials said.
"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," they added.
They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.
The RSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the mishap, they said.
(With PTI inputs)
