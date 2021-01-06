Odisha: Four dead, six fall ill due to toxic gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant

Bhubaneswar: At least four workers died and a few others fell ill on Wednesday due to a toxic gas leak from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in Odisha, official sources said.

The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty, PTI reported.

The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, officials said.