Odisha Floods: Thousands Stranded As Cyclone Arnab Triggers Record Rainfall, Massive Rescue Operations Underway | X - Lexmi2005tpg3

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30: The flood situation remains critical in Odisha, particularly in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, in the wake of incessant rainfall induced by severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.

The exceptional downpour triggered massive flash flooding in several areas of South Odisha, disrupting road connectivity after roads and bridges were washed away. Several areas were cut off, leaving thousands of people stranded in the affected southern districts.

Among the affected districts, Ganjam remains a major cause for concern, with rescue teams undertaking extensive operations to evacuate people stranded by the floods.

Indian Coast Guard carries out rescue & relief operations while evacuating marooned villagers in the flood ravaged Ganjam district of Odisha. https://t.co/r1h0OCfmlt — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) October 30, 2026

Record Rainfall In Southern Districts

Speaking to media persons, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday said an analysis of rainfall data of the last three days preceding Thursday revealed that Ganjam district received 118 per cent excess rainfall. Similarly, Gajapati recorded 103 per cent excess rainfall over the same two to three days, while Kandhamal received 123 per cent excess rainfall.

🌧️Torrential rains following #CycloneArnab have triggered severe flooding in Ganjam Dist, Odisha, leaving several villages marooned.🛟 2 teams of 03 BN NDRF are actively engaged in FWR OPS, while 06 more teams are en route to strengthen the response@NDRFHQ @SRC_Odisha https://t.co/OG3YtQibwF — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) October 29, 2026

“Ganjam district broke all previous rainfall records this time, receiving an unprecedented amount of rainfall within such a short period. This resulted in extensive damage across the district,” the minister said.

As many as 386 villages under 22 blocks and 18 urban local bodies have been affected in Ganjam. Around 43,000 people have been affected in Ganjam district, of whom 23,323 have been evacuated and accommodated in various relief centres.

Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Residents

On Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard aircrew, using the ALH Mk-III helicopter, successfully winched six individuals—including two women, two children, and one elderly person—stranded at a heavily inundated Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jagmohan in Ganjam district to safety.

Meanwhile, Fire Services personnel have so far rescued 303 people stranded in Berhampur, 359 in Chhatrapur in Ganjam district, 31 in Gajapati district and 91 in Kandhamal district.

Navy Air-Drops Relief Materials

The Indian Navy, utilising four of its helicopters, started carrying food packets and air-dropping relief materials at 21 locations in the flood-affected Ganjam district on Friday.

The Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have also been deployed to deliver food supplies to affected people.

The strong water currents that prevented rescue teams from reaching several areas earlier have now subsided, allowing them to access all flood-hit villages, including those that remain marooned.

Thousands Sheltered In Relief Centres

At present, 352 relief centres are operational in Ganjam district and 340 in Gajapati district. As many as 23,300 people are currently staying in the 352 relief centres in Ganjam, while 21,782 people have taken shelter in the 340 relief centres in Gajapati.

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Revenue Minister Pujari said that the number of people still marooned in flood-affected areas is higher than those accommodated in relief centres.

Chief Minister Surveys Flood-Affected Areas

He also expected the situation to improve soon, as there had been no rainfall in the past 24 hours. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi did an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Ganjam and other districts.

The central team is also likely to visit the affected areas soon to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and incessant rainfall in Odisha.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)