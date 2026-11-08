Odisha Fire Tragedy: 4 Family Members Die After Blaze Reduces Asbestos House To Ashes In Jajpur | X - otvkhabar

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 8: Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death and another person suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place in Nalipur village under the Balichandrapur Police Station limits on Saturday night, a senior officer said.

The police and the fire brigade were not able to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Four Family Members Die In Blaze

As per preliminary reports, the deceased include house owner Nizamuddin's daughter-in-law Tabsum (42), his daughter Gulapsa Bibi (27), who had come to visit her parental home, and his two grandchildren -- a 10-year-old granddaughter and an eight-month-old grandson.

ଯାଜପୁରରେ ଭୟାବହ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ...ଘର ଭିତରେ ୪ ଜଣ ଜୀବନ୍ତ ଦଗ୍ଧ...ବାଲିଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୁର ଥାନା ସେକ୍ ମହଲା ଗାଁରେ ହୃଦୟ ବିଦାରକ ଘଟଣା...ସେକ ନିଜାମ ଉଦ୍ଦିନଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଲାଗିଥିଲା ଭୟଙ୍କର ନିଆଁ#Jajpur #FireAccident #MassiveFire #FireTragedy #Balichandrapur #SekMahala #OTV https://t.co/ZL7dmMdOKj — ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) November 8, 2026

All four died on the spot after being trapped in the blaze, the officer said.

A 22-year-old man from Nizamuddin's family was also critically injured in the incident.

Fire Engulfs House During Cooking

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Saturday while Tabsum and Gulapsa were preparing food for the family using LPG gas in their asbestos house. The two children were present in the house.

According to preliminary information, a blaze broke out and rapidly engulfed the entire asbestos house, reducing it to ashes, the police officer said.

Injured Youth Shifted To Cuttack Hospital

The youth who sustained serious burn injuries was rescued and shifted to the Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Personnel from the Chandikhole Fire Station and the Balichandrapur Police Station rushed to the village and initiated rescue and other necessary operations.

Also Watch:

Fire Officials Yet To Determine Cause

Chandikhole Fire Station officer Santosh Kumar Swain confirmed that four people, including two children, died in the fire.

"The cause of the massive fire is yet to be ascertained," Swain said, adding that the victims could not escape because the house had only one door.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)