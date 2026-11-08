Punjab Police's Operation SHAHID Leads To Deportation Of Gangster Gurwinder Afridi From Ethiopia After 10 Months

Chandigarh, Nov 8: Punjab Police, with the support of central agencies, has secured the deportation of wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia following a 10-month international manhunt.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said the Punjab government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID.Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad. The Punjab Government had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on the information leading to his arrest.The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South-America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies.We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation.@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling gangster networks, preventing organised crime and ensuring peace and security across #Punjab. — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 8, 2026

Gangster Deported Under Operation SHAHID

"In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of central agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal-Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID," the DGP said in a post on X.

He said preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad.

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The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies, the DGP said.

"We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation," he said.

He added that Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling gangster networks, preventing organised crime and ensuring peace and security across the state.

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