Odisha Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Allegedly Beaten To Death, Body Set Ablaze At Girlfriend’s Home In Deogarh; Probe Underway

Police are investigating the alleged killing and burning of 28-year-old Silu Ray at a woman’s home in Babarakot, Deogarh | AI Generated File Image (X)

Deogarh, September 17, 2026: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his body set on fire following an altercation at the home of a woman he was in a relationship with in Odisha’s Deogarh district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Babarakot late on Wednesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Silu Ray and said he had gone to the woman’s home between 10.45 pm and 11 pm. He was allegedly assaulted there before his body was taken to a verandah. Petrol was allegedly poured over the body, which was then set ablaze.

Neighbours Spot Blaze

Neighbours noticed the fire and alerted the fire services. Fire personnel reached the spot, doused the flames and subsequently informed the police about the incident.

Police have detained the woman and her parents for questioning as they try to establish the sequence of events leading to Ray’s death. Investigators are also examining whether the incident was pre-planned, including how the petrol was procured and used to burn the body.

Family Alleges Planned Attack

Ray’s father, Mohan Ray, alleged that his son had been called to the house as part of a plan and then attacked. The family’s allegation raises questions about whether the altercation was spontaneous or whether Ray had been deliberately called to the house, an aspect police are examining.

“We received a phone call around 11.30 pm. When we reached the spot, we found that they had beaten him and burnt him. Her entire family is involved in the incident,” Mohan alleged.

Locals Point To Quarrels

According to locals, Ray occasionally created disturbances after consuming alcohol, which had led to frequent quarrels between him and the woman’s family. Police, however, are yet to establish what exactly triggered Wednesday night’s altercation.

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Ray and the woman reportedly knew each other for around two years. With the woman and her parents being questioned, the circumstances surrounding Ray’s death and whether it resulted from a sudden confrontation or a pre-planned attack remain under investigation.

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